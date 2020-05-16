Asylum is back for a virtual reunion to raise money for SBT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Asylum, a popular nightclub that closed 15 years ago, is coming back Saturday, May 16, to host a virtual reunion with local non-profit Set the Banquet Table.

The event starts at here at 8 p.m. and the hosts encourage attendees to contribute to Set the Banquet Table (SBT).

SBT Chefs is funded by Miami Valley Community Action Partnership utilizing Community Services Block Grant CARES Act dollars.

Working in conjunction with St. Vincent de Paul and a multitude of other pantries, Chef DeAngulo and his SBT Chefs are responsible for bulk food preparation at Dayton Cooks and the Life Enrichment Center’s local kitchens.

Money raised from the event will go towards kitchen equipment and items needed to continue building up an inventory of meals to distribute to organizations throughout the Miami Valley.

More information and assistance can be found at ​https://sbtdayton.org/special-projects​.