As demand for monoclonal antibodies grows, providers look to reach more patients

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Local health care providers say they have been treating a growing number of COVID-19 patients with monoclonal antibodies, but they also want to get more people who are eligible enrolled.

Monoclonal antibody therapy has been offered in the Miami Valley for about two months. It is an outpatient treatment administered in a single infusion to try to prevent a COVID-19 patient from requiring hospitalization.

“We have so far treated several hundred patients with this, and what we feel is we’ve prevented admissions to the hospital,” said Dr. Patrick Lytle, vice president for clinical outcomes with Kettering Health Network.

Kettering Health Network has been treating patients with monoclonal antibodies at its infusion center inside Kettering Medical Center, Dr. Lytle said. The company is also hoping to offer the treatment in the Hamilton area, he added.

“We’ve been following the patients, and they’ve all reported much shorter symptoms, feeling better,” Dr. Lytle said. “Some have reported within three days feeling better.”

To be eligible to receive the treatment, patients must meet certain qualifications set by the Food and Drug Administration. You must have tested positive for COVID-19 and meet one of the following: be age 65 or over, have certain comorbidities that put you at greater risk for COVID-19 complications, or be age 55 or over with a secondary comorbidity.

The FDA recommends receiving the infusion within the first 10 days of symptoms. Patients who are hospitalized or on oxygen therapy due to COVID-19 do not qualify.

Although demand for monoclonal antibodies has grown, local doctors told 2 NEWS they still want to reach more people.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms and “if you are somebody that has one of these chronic medical conditions, it could be kidney disease, diabetes, lung disease, heart disease, or if you’re over the age of 65, please make sure that you reach out to your health care provider,” said Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer for Miami Valley Hospital.

To avoid missing out on the treatment, doctors recommend reaching out to your physician and getting tested as soon as possible after showing symptoms.