Archer’s Tavern in Centerville closed until Monday after COVID-19 concerns

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Archer’s Tavern in Centerville said on its Facebook page it is temporarily closing its doors after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.

Archer’s Tavern said the positive COVID-19 test came from a coworker of a part-time employee at their primary place of employment and not at the tavern.

The announcement of the closure was posted on its Facebook page Thursday night. A second statement, posted Friday, said the restaurant had been cleared by Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County to reopen but will wait until Monday to do so.

“Update: We have been cleared by the Montgomery County Health Department to open. However, out of an abundance of caution for our team members and guests, we will wait to reopen until Monday, July 13th to allow for a deep cleaning of the restaurant. Thank you for your support and patience. We look forward to seeing everyone soon.”