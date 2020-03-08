Another person tests negative for coronavirus in Ohio, 4 people still under investigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) says another person has tested negative for COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Four people are awaiting test results after being put under under investigation for possible exposure to the virus.

ODH says there are still no confirmed cases in the state and 10 people have tested negative. 255 are now under public health supervision.

In a press conference Saturday, Gov Mike DeWine said the Ohio department of health now has the ability to conduct testing and by Monday two private labs in the state will be doing likewise with hospitals soon to follow.

Health department tests will prioritize the elderly, those with pre-existing health conditions and compromised immune systems, and health care workers. Other tests are to be done only with a health provider’s order.

Coronavirus risk to the general American public remains low, but the CDC encourages all citizens to prepare for the possibility of an outbreak in their communities.