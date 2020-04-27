Annual blood drive carries on with COVID-19 precautions

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 23rd annual Officer John P. Kalaman Memorial Blood Drive will take place Monday, April 27, in a new location and with new safeguards against the spread of the COVID-19.

The blood drive will be from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Centerville High School East Commons cafeteria. The Community Blood Center (CBC) is advising donors to wear a face mask and to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Officer Kalaman and Washington Township Firefighter Robert O’Toole were struck and killed by a motorist on Jan. 12, 1998 while responding to an accident. This year’s blood drive falls on what would have been John Kalaman’s 52nd birthday.

For the first time since their son’s death, John and Paula Kalaman will be unable to attend.

“We recognize the necessity to that,” said John Kalaman. “We don’t have to like it, but we accept it. Paula understands. There are somethings you can’t do. She’s OK with it. Would she like to be there greeting people? Heck yes. But it will be better next year.”