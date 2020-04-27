Closings
There are currently 90 active closings. Click for more details.

Annual blood drive carries on with COVID-19 precautions

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

John and Paula Kalaman | Photo provided by CBC


DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 23rd annual Officer John P. Kalaman Memorial Blood Drive will take place Monday, April 27, in a new location and with new safeguards against the spread of the COVID-19. 

The blood drive will be from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Centerville High School East Commons cafeteria. The Community Blood Center (CBC) is advising donors to wear a face mask and to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com  or call (937) 461-3220.

Officer Kalaman and Washington Township Firefighter Robert O’Toole were struck and killed by a motorist on Jan. 12, 1998 while responding to an accident.  This year’s blood drive falls on what would have been John Kalaman’s 52nd birthday.

For the first time since their son’s death, John and Paula Kalaman will be unable to attend.

“We recognize the necessity to that,” said John Kalaman. “We don’t have to like it, but we accept it. Paula understands. There are somethings you can’t do. She’s OK with it. Would she like to be there greeting people? Heck yes. But it will be better next year.”

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS