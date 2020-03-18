Breaking News
Franklin County 2-year-old tests positive for COVID-19
Animal Resource Center makes changes in response to COVID-19

Coronavirus

Montgomery Co. Animal Resource Center undergoes external review

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center has made several changes to operations to help protect the public during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The shelter, which oversees Animal Care and Control for the County, will only dispatch officers for assistance with police cases and where there is imminent danger to the public, at the recommendation of the National Animal Care and Control Association.

“We need to limit the intake of animals to protect both our officers and the general public,” said Animal Resource Center Director Robert Gruhl. “We must do our part to stop the spread of this disease.”

The ARC will not accept stray dogs brought in by the public. They are asking that people who find dogs to call the ARC at (937) 898-4457 and if possible, to send a picture of the dog to AnimalShelter@mcohio.org. Anyone who finds a dog will be asked to provide a foster home and/or attempt to find the owner. There are local Facebook groups with large memberships aimed at reuniting lost pets with their owner.

For anyone who needs to find a new home for a pet, the shelter has resources to help at https://mcanimals.org/resources/rehoming-your-pet/.

The shelter will also be allowing only five public visitors within the building at any time to promote social distancing and the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone has lost a dog, and believes it may be at the ARC, call the shelter at (937) 898-4457, and arrangements will be discussed to safely view the dog in person. As of the time of writing, there are 57 dogs listed on the shelter’s lost and found page at https://mcanimals.org/lost-and-found/.

