(CNN) – AMC Theatres says it’s cutting its audience capacity in half.
It will do so by capping ticket sales at 50 percent, or no more than 250 people at larger theaters. AMC says the reduction will run from Saturday through April 30.
Officials recommend “social distancing” as a way to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The company also says it will enhance cleaning at its cinemas, another recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- AMC theaters cut movie seating capacity in half
- Take mental health moments to cope with COVID-19
- Northmont wrestler speaks about cancellations
- Montgomery County Commission: Debbie Lieberman
- Great Wolf Lodge to close temporarily due to coronavirus