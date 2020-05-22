1  of  3
Breaking News
Trotwood man found lying in Dayton street identified Ohio’s unemployment rate reaches 16.8% in April Mayor: Pakistan plane crashes near Karachi, all 107 killed

Amazon employee who worked at Ohio fulfillment center dies after testing positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: WJW Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH RANDALL, Ohio (WJW) — Amazon said one of its employees who worked at the North Randall fulfillment center has passed away.

In a statement, Amazon spokesperson Lisa Levandowski told FOX 8, “We are saddened by the loss of an associate who had worked at our site in Randall, OH. Her family and loved ones are in our thoughts, and we are supporting her fellow colleagues.”

According to Amazon, the woman last worked on April 30; that’s the same day she was confirmed to have COVID-19. Amazon said the site was not alerted of her positive test results until May 8.

Amazon said it learned of her passing on May 18, and is offering support and counseling to team members.

The company said it has worked to put measures in place to protect and support its employees. They have been required to wear masks since April 15.

According to Amazon, the rate of infection at its North Randall facility is significantly below the rate of the community itself.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS