AlterFest canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Alter High School and the Alter Booster Association have announced that AlterFest has been canceled for Labor Day weekend.
In a press release the school said that its planning process led it to the conclusion that the publics health and safety priority.
The school plans to welcome festival-goers next year on Labor Day weekend.
