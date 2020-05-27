AlterFest canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Alter High School and the Alter Booster Association have announced that AlterFest has been canceled for Labor Day weekend.

In a press release the school said that its planning process led it to the conclusion that the publics health and safety priority.

The school plans to welcome festival-goers next year on Labor Day weekend.

