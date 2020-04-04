Almost $500,000 in grants provided by COVID-19 Response Fund, more is needed

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Grants awarded from the COVID-19 Response Fund for Greater Dayton, established by The Dayton Foundation, United Way of the Greater Dayton Area (UWGDA) and a coalition of philanthropic, government and education organizations, now total $499,300 with the announcement of the fund’s second week of grant awards.

The foundation announced in a press release that for the week of March 30, 16 grants totaling $129,800 were awarded to the following local not-for-profit organizations.

18 th Parallel Relief ($2,500) to aid in providing food and hygiene items for senior citizens in Greene County.

American Red Cross ($10,000) to promote the importance of blood donations.

Bellbrook Presbyterian Church ($2,500) to help purchase food for families in need.

Brigid's Path ($15,000) to provide supplies to vulnerable mothers and babies.

Common Good for Preble County ($10,000) to assist in providing food and hygiene products for families in need.

Daybreak, Inc. ($10,000) to help provide emergency assistance for youth.

Gem City Gives ($1,000) to support the Diaper Bank for children in need.

Interfaith Hospitality Network ($15,000) to provide basic needs to families that are homeless or those at risk of homelessness.

Kids in New Directions ($3,000) to help assist families with various resources.

Needy Basket of Southern Miami County, Inc. ($7,500) to distribute food to families in need.

Shoes 4 the Shoeless ($3,300) to assist in purchasing hygiene items to include in supplement food boxes.

Sinclair Community College Foundation ($10,000) to aid in providing emergency assistance for students in need.

St. Paul Methodist Church ($6,000) to provide hygiene items and other supplies to families in need.

St. Rita, St. Paul, Precious Blood and St. Vincent de Paul Conference ($15,000) to assist Northwest Dayton families in need.

Xenia Adult Recreation Center ($11,000) to aid with home-delivered meals for senior citizens.

Xenia Fish Pantry ($8,000) to provide emergency food supplies to families in Greene County.

The COVID-19 Response Fund for Greater Dayton was established on March 16, 2020, to provide emergency assistance to nonprofit organizations supporting immediate, basic human needs to individuals and families, particularly the most vulnerable populations. Contributions to the fund now total $962,000, however more will be needed in the weeks and months ahead.

The Dayton Foundation said in its release that to contribute to the fund, including online via credit card, please visit www.daytonfoundation.org. It is paying all credit card processing fees and waiving administration fees so that 100 percent of donations go to charity.

Nonprofits are encouraged to apply for a grant at www.daytonfoundation.org orwww.dayton-unitedway.org. Applications are being reviewed on an ongoing basis by an impartial distribution committee.