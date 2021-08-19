All but 2 Ohio counties have high spread of COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A new map that looks at the transmission of coronavirus in Ohio shows all but two counties have a high spread of COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control map shows all but one county in Northeast Ohio in the red.

Ashtabula County has a substantial spread of coronavirus, according to the CDC.

CDC transmission map

The only other county in the state that isn’t in the red is Athens County.

That’s increased from just days ago when multiple counties in the state still had not reached the highest transmission status.

The data is estimated from the case rate and percent positivity from August 11 through August 17.

The CDC data also tracks hospital utilization.

While it doesn’t have the highest transmission rate of COVID-19, hospitals in Ashtabula County are one of several in Northeast Ohio that have seen 25% more coronavirus patients compared to the previous week.

CDC hospital utilization map

In addition to Ashtabula, Geauga, Portage, Lorain, Huron, Erie, and Ottawa counties have seen a 25% increase in patients during the same period of time.

Cuyahoga, Summit, and Stark counties have seen at least a 10% increase.