All Big Hoopla events canceled for 2020 season

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Hoopla Local Organizing Committee announced Wednesday night that all Big Hoopla events have been canceled for the 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns.

Officials say this includes The Hoopla 4 miler, the Hoopla STEM Challenge, and the Hoopla Family Celebration Festival along with the Hoopla receptions on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights.

Coordinators released a statement, saying in part:

The LOC decided to take this action is based on the most recent recommendations and directives of Gov. DeWine and Dr. Acton of the State Health Department to limit the spread of COVID-19 virus in our community and the State of Ohio. The LOC leadership appreciates the difficult decisions and actions the Governor, Dr. Acton and his entire Executive Team have had to make to proactively contain the spread of Coronavirus and COVID-19 in the State. The LOC Leadership wants to support and participate in those efforts and will do everything we can to that end. This means canceling all of the Big Hoopla events.

We know this is not the way Dayton’s loyal, passionate basketball fans envisioned the start to tournament season, and we share your disappointment. As Gov. DeWine raised awareness of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 public health threat, Hoopla leadership sought the advice of health experts and the University of Dayton as we made this decision. We will work with our sponsors, vendors and trusted partners to notify attendees and volunteers.

We want to thank our sponsors for their support and understanding. Updates will be forthcoming in the following days with more information on the impacts of this decision and a path forward for the Big Hoopla. Thank you.