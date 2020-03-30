Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 104 active closings. Click for more details.

Alan Merrill who wrote ‘I love Rock ‘n’ Roll’ dies from coronavirus complications

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Alan Merrill. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The A2IM 2018 Libera Awards)

LOS ANGELES, CA. (WJW) — Famed guitarist, vocalist and songwriter, Alan Merrill, died Sunday due to complications from COVID-19, ET reported.

The 69-year-old was best known for writing the hit song, “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

His daughter wrote about his passing on Facebook in a touching tribute. She said she only got to visit with him for two minutes before she was rushed out of the room.

“I’ve made a million jokes about the “Rona” and how it’ll “getcha”…boy do I feel stupid. If anything can come of this I beg of you to take this seriously. Money doesn’t matter. People are dying,” said Laura Merrill.

According to ET, other celebrities who have died from the coronavirus include country music legend Joe Diffie, Top Chef Masters star Floyd Cardoz, and playwright Terrence McNally.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS