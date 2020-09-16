Air Force, WSU looking for healthy volunteers for COVID-19 antibody studies

FILE – In this Tuesday, May 5, 2020 file photo, a health worker draws blood from a patient for a COVID-19 coronavirus antibody test in DeLand, Fla. Scientists are still working to figure out how well antibodies for the new coronavirus may shield someone from another infection, or how long that protection might last. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. Air Force is looking for healthy volunteers to participate in a COVID-19 study aimed at validating industry testing kits.

USAF is working with Wright State University in meeting its goal of 4,100 participants that will work with the Air Force Research Laboratory over the course of eight weeks, ending in September. The laboratory will collect blood and saliva samples from people who may have COVID-19 antibodies.

Researchers from the 711th Human Performance Wing Airman Systems Directorate at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health, Air Force Lifecycle Management Center and Ginkgo Bioworks, are investigating existing and emerging testing methods to determine the number of people with detectable COVID-19 antibodies.

Participants can enroll in one or both of the studies: enrollment in the first study requires a blood draw from the arm or finger and the second requires saliva collection into a small tube. Participants must be 18 years or older, free of any COVID-19-like symptoms or other conditions and must have no clinically confirmed history of COVID-19 infection or exposure.

Participants will be enrolled over the phone, where they will select the one or both studies to participate in and submit a health assessment and demographic questionnaire.

Those interested in participating in the study should email 711HPW.RH.COVID-19TestingResea@us.af.mil.