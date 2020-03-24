Adult day service providers get boost from Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY CO., Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services (MCBDDS), which provides services to more than 5,000 people with developmental disabilities each year, will remain fully operational amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes after Gov. Mike DeWine ordered adult day service centers for people with developmental disabilities to be temporarily closed.

“This order is necessary because individuals with developmental disabilities traditionally receive these services in large groups, and right now, this just isn’t safe,” DeWine said. “We’ve been working with service providers to ensure that these individuals will still receive the services they need despite these temporary closures.”

This order goes into effect on Tuesday, March 24, at 9 p.m.

In a press release the MCBDDS said that its agency is committed to full operations and providing services without interruption, although some services will be delivered differently through methods like teleworking or provider services in small groups or in homes.

The MCBDDS is working with all adult day service providers in Montgomery County, including United Rehabilitation Services (URS), which it says is a critical part of the network of organizations that provide these services.

To ensure people are receiving services, and to provide support, its staff is working with providers to connect affected adult day services employees with residential providers to ensure that homes of people with developmental disabilities have sufficient staffing and that affected day services staff have work.

It is also leveraging its relationships on behalf of providers to acquire much-needed supplies, including food, paper products, medical supplies and cleaning products. Its priority is to ensure the health and safety of people with developmental disabilities during this difficult time.

The MCBDDS asks that anyone interested in a job providing support to people with developmental disabilities visit dspohio.org.