ADAMHS to place mental health kiosk in Downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) will place a Mental Health Kiosk in the lobby of the Montgomery County Administration Building located at 451 W. Third Street, Dayton, OH 45422, on Monday, March 23.

In a press release, Helen Jones-Kelley, Executive Director of ADAMHS said, “Our community needs to be able to identify their mental health needs during this pandemic and it is important to remember that everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. Being able to identify your needs is critical when circumstances arise that leave people feeling scared and uncertain.”

The Mental Health Kiosk program walks individuals through several questions that help identify behavioral health concerns.

The kiosk will remain at the Montgomery County Administration Building until further notice and will be sanitized per the County’s enhanced disinfection protocols. People are also advised to seek help by downloading the GetHelpNow App, which is available on Google Play and the App Store.