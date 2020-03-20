1  of  3
Breaking News
DLM at Washington Square closed due to flooding 9 more residents of Miami Co. care facility considered presumptive positive COVID-19 cases Fairborn Police are looking for a missing woman
Live Now
11:30 AM Daily Coronavirus Stream
Closings
There are currently 124 active closings. Click for more details.

ADAMHS to place mental health kiosk in Downtown Dayton

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Montgomery County Administration Building

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) will place a Mental Health Kiosk in the lobby of the Montgomery County Administration Building located at 451 W. Third Street, Dayton, OH 45422, on Monday, March 23.

In a press release, Helen Jones-Kelley, Executive Director of ADAMHS said, “Our community needs to be able to identify their mental health needs during this pandemic and it is important to remember that everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. Being able to identify your needs is critical when circumstances arise that leave people feeling scared and uncertain.”

FULL COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE

The Mental Health Kiosk program walks individuals through several questions that help identify behavioral health concerns.

The kiosk will remain at the Montgomery County Administration Building until further notice and will be sanitized per the County’s enhanced disinfection protocols. People are also advised to seek help by downloading the GetHelpNow App, which is available on Google Play and the App Store.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS