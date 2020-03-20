DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) will place a Mental Health Kiosk in the lobby of the Montgomery County Administration Building located at 451 W. Third Street, Dayton, OH 45422, on Monday, March 23.
In a press release, Helen Jones-Kelley, Executive Director of ADAMHS said, “Our community needs to be able to identify their mental health needs during this pandemic and it is important to remember that everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. Being able to identify your needs is critical when circumstances arise that leave people feeling scared and uncertain.”
FULL COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE
The Mental Health Kiosk program walks individuals through several questions that help identify behavioral health concerns.
The kiosk will remain at the Montgomery County Administration Building until further notice and will be sanitized per the County’s enhanced disinfection protocols. People are also advised to seek help by downloading the GetHelpNow App, which is available on Google Play and the App Store.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Premier Health collection site announces Saturday hours
- White House coronavirus task force scheduled to hold Friday briefing
- ADAMHS to place mental health kiosk in Downtown Dayton
- Social distancing also applies to pets during coronavirus pandemic, veterinarian says
- Soap manufacturer helping America wash their hands