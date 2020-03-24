ADAMHS app now includes COVID-19 resources

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) has added COVID-19 resources to their GetHelpNow app in order to provide ways to find crisis support, healthcare and testing updates, and more as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
Helen Jones-Kelley, ADAMHS Executive Director, said, “This is a simple way for so many people to have access to support services during this critical time. The GetHelpNow App places these services right at the fingertips of everyone in the community!”
The GetHelpNow app was introduced in 2018 with behavioral health treatment and support, employment, and housing resources.
The app is available on Google Play and in the Apple Store for download.
