AccessMD offering COVID-19, antibody testing at 3 Miami Valley locations

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – AccessMD Urgent Care has three drive-thru testing locations in the Miami Valley for residents experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or antibody tests for those who think they’ve had symptoms before.

Like other testing sites, an order from a licensed provider is required to be tested for COVID-19. No appointment is needed and those tested will be notified of the results within three to five days.

Antibody testing costs $60 and does not imply immunity to COVID-19. The intent is to provide peace of mind for those who believe they’ve experienced symptoms of the coronavirus.

Services are available 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday through Sunday. Drive-thru testing is available at:

