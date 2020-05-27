MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – AccessMD Urgent Care has three drive-thru testing locations in the Miami Valley for residents experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or antibody tests for those who think they’ve had symptoms before.
Like other testing sites, an order from a licensed provider is required to be tested for COVID-19. No appointment is needed and those tested will be notified of the results within three to five days.
Antibody testing costs $60 and does not imply immunity to COVID-19. The intent is to provide peace of mind for those who believe they’ve experienced symptoms of the coronavirus.
Services are available 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday through Sunday. Drive-thru testing is available at:
- 1010 Woodman Drive in Dayton
- 8210 Springboro Pike in Miamisburg
- 1403 Wagner Avenue in Greenville
More information can be found on its website.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Nevada to reopen casinos June 4, welcoming tourists again
- Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: ODH to release latest case numbers
- Lake of the Ozarks business owner defends hosting crowded pool parties
- AlterFest canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
- AccessMD offering COVID-19, antibody testing at 3 Miami Valley locations