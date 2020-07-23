A look at current Miami Valley school reopening plans by county

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Going back to school this fall will look different for children across the Miami Valley, as school districts make their own decisions to keep learning safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Some local public schools plan to head back directly to the classroom. Others are considering a digital-first approach and still others are working to implement a combination of the two. In many cases, families can elect to send their students to class or stay at home, but they cannot change their minds until the end of the first semester.

Gov. Mike DeWine made an announcement on July 2 that students should be headed back to the classroom this fall, albeit with health and safety restrictions in place. But he left the ultimate learning-method decisions to the local school districts.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY

Champaign County districts have a joint plan for back-to-school this fall. Face coverings are ​strongly recommended​ for all students in grades 3-12. These coverings will be provided by the parents. Parents are required to have a completed Masking Acknowledgement form on file.

School employees are required to wear facial coverings. If they are working in their room in isolation or in an office they are permitted to remove the covering.

Graham Local School District: The district has not published its own plan and is following the Champaign County joint plan.

Mechanicsburg Schools: Has not yet published its own plan and is following the Champaign County joint plan.

Triad Local School District: Families can choose between face-to-face or distance learning. Triad Local Schools Distance Learning Form must be completed by Aug. 3.

Urbana City School District: The district has not published its own plan and is following the Champaign County joint plan.

West Liberty-Salem Local School District: Families can choose in-school or online learning

CLARK COUNTY

Clark-Shawnee Local School District: Learning Model form must be completed by August 5.

Greenon Local School District: Families can choose to attend in person or learn at home. If remote learning participation is high enough, the district said a Greenon teacher may be assigned. Find the full plan here.

Northeastern Local School District: The district has not released its plan.

Northwestern Local School District: Families can choose in-school, online or remote learning. Read the draft plan here.

Southeastern Local School District: Students will return for in-person learning five days a week. Read the full plan here.

Springfield City School District: The traditional school experience as it was known prior to the onset of the pandemic will be different, as will many of the day-to-day practices of schools. The district is working to detail three options, in-school learning, remote learning or a combination of the two. Read the full plan here.

Tecumseh Local School District: The district has not released its plan.

DARKE COUNTY

Ansonia Local School District: The district has not released its plan but is following the joint Darke County plan.

Arcanum Local School District: Students will have two schooling options: Orange – face-to-face instruction in classrooms 5 days per week starting Sept. 1. Black – One-hundred-percent remote learning online from home.

Franklin-Monroe Local School District: Students will attend five days a week if the Public Health Advisory is Level 1 (yellow) or Level 2 (orange). If Level 3 (red), students will attend two days per week with three days of online instruction per week. If Level 4 (purple) schooling will move online.

Greenville City School District: Students can take classes five days per week or opt-in for online learning from home.

Mississinawa Valley Local School District: The district will have an online learning option for students with legitimate medical reasons for not attending school in classrooms due to COVID-19.

Tri-Village Local School District: Re-open plan to be finalized by end of the month.

Versailles Exempted School District: The district has a draft plan available on its website, but has not finalized its re-opening plan.

GREENE COUNTY

Beavercreek City Schools: Students can attend five days per week or choose an online-only option. If the county level moves to Level 3 (red) school will be in person twice a week, and online three times a week. If it’s Level 4 (purple) students will move to online only. Parents must choose the classroom or online option next week.

Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Schools: The district will have a phased-in classroom option and an online-only option. The classroom option will have student attendance staggered through Sept. 8 when 100 percent of classroom students will be back in buildings.

Fairborn City Schools: The district will offer classroom learning for grades K-12 and a second option of virtual school online for students who stay at home.

Greeneview Local Schools: Students can attend classrooms five days a week or do 100 percent online instruction.

Xenia Community Schools: Students can attend classroom studies five days a week or opt for an online schooling option, which must be submitted by Aug. 1.

Yellow Springs Schools: Students can attend classrooms five days per week. Vulnerable students can opt for an online learning option.

LOGAN COUNTY

Bellefontaine City School District: Parents can choose between five day a week in-person classes for students or online learning.

Benjamin Logan Local School District: The district is part of the Logan County Schools Re-Opening Agreement.

Riverside Local School District: The district is following the Logan County Schools Common Re-Opening Agreement.

MERCER COUNTY

Celina City School District: The district website did not have a re-open plan posted.

Coldwater Exempted Village Schools: The district did not have a re-open plan posted to its website.

Fort Recovery Local School District: Students can attend classes on-site or use the Fort Recovery Virtual Academy online from home. School closures could be implemented if the county reaches Level 3 (red) or Level 4 (purple).

Marion Local School District: Students will attend class in the district unless the spread of COVID-19 is detected in the community or if a student has an underlying health condition.

Parkway Local School District: Parkway will have five day a week in-person insturction. If a student or family member has a medical condition, the district will work on an individual basis to arrange distance learning.

MIAMI COUNTY

Bethel Local Schools: Bethel plans to offer two schooling plans: Regular in-person classes for K-12 and an online learning option.

Covington Schools: The district will have classes for students five days a week with an online learning option. The school could adopt a blended option combining online and part-time classroom learning.

Miami East Local Schools: The district is still finalizing its re-open plan.

Milton-Union Schools: The district has two learning options: classroom learning five days a week, or remote learning online from home.

Newton Local Schools: The district will return to five days a week classroom instruction. Students with underlying health conditions can use online remote learning.

Piqua City Schools: Students can attend classroom learning five days a week or use the free remote learning option.

Tipp City Schools: The district will allow students to attend the classroom five days a week or opt for an online option.

Troy City Schools: Five day a week classroom learning with an online option. If the county reaches Level 3 (red), the school will go to a blended learning model and an all online model if it moves to Level 4 (purple).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Brookville Local School District: The district will offer in-person classroom schooling or online learning to families that request it. Notify the district by July 31 if you want your child to take online schooling.

Centerville City School District: The district plans to begin the year with a blended online and classroom model. Parents can enroll their children in online-only instruction by Friday, July 24.

Dayton City School District: The school will have in-person five day classes with an online option.

Huber Heights City School District: Students can attend classroom learning five days a week or opt for online classes.

Jefferson Twp. Local School District: The district hasn’t finalized reopen plans, but parents and students can take a survey on the home page.

Kettering City School District: Parents can choose five days a week classroom learning or distance learning.

Mad River Local School District: The district plans to offer classroom learning with an online distance option.

Miamisburg City School District: Students can receive instruction from classrooms five days a week or opt for an online home option. Parents have until Friday, July 24 to decide.

New Lebanon Local School District: The district will have five days a week classroom learning and an online option. Parents can fill out a form requesting online learning by Aug. 14.

Northmont City School District: The district will offer classroom learning or an online option through the Northmont Remote Learning Academy. Parents should fill out an online form to notify the district of their decision.

Northridge Local School District: The district is offering two options: an in-person classroom option and an at-home digital option. Parents should submit a form on the school’s website to notify the district of their choice.

Oakwood City School District: Students can attend classrooms or learn online. The amount of classroom time will be determined by the county’s advisory alert level.

PREBLE COUNTY

The Preble County Return to School Coalition created a county-wide framework allowing students and teachers to meet in a traditional classroom setting, while being sensitive to current national, state, regional and local health concerns. You can read the general Return to School plan here.

Eaton Community Schools: The district has not released its specific plan.

National Trail Local School District: The district has not released its specific plan.

Preble Shawnee Local School District: The district has not released its specific plan.

Tri-County North Local School District: The district has not released its specific plan.

Twin Valley Community Local School District: The district has not released its specific plan.

SHELBY COUNTY

Anna Local School District: The district has not published its plan.

Botkins Local School District: Botkins Local School (K-12) will be returning to school with classes five days a week using face to face lessons on August 20th. Read the plan here.

Fairlawn Local School District: Fairlawn Local Schools plans to go back to school in the fall as normal with a few stipulations. Read the FAQs here.

Fort Loramie Local School District: The district has not finalized its plan.

Jackson Center Local School District: Jackson Center Local School District will be returning to school with classes five days a week using face to face lessons. Read the plan here.

Russia Local School District: Students will have five-day per week in-person schooling and masks won’t be required. Read the plan here.

Sidney City School District: Families can choose either in-school or distance learning. Read the plan here.

WARREN COUNTY

Carlisle Local Schools: The district has not published its plan

Clinton-Massie Local Schools: Families can choose in-person or virtual learning. Families who elect virtual learning must notify the district by August 3. Read the plan and find the form here. The first day of classes is August 25.

Franklin City Schools: Families can choose either in-school or distance learning. Families choosing to use remote learning must notify the district by July 31. The first day of classes is August 19. Learn more here.

Kings Local Schools: Families can choose either in-school or distance learning. Students that enroll in virtual learning will be contacted to discuss services and to develop a plan that supports both core and specially designed instruction. The plan will be developed based on each student’s Individualized Education Plan and/or Section 504 Plan. Learn more here.

Lebanon City Schools: Families can choose either in-school or distance learning. Read the plan here.

Little Miami Schools: Families can choose either in-school or distance learning. Read the plan here.

Springboro Community City Schools: The plan is not final but the draft plan includes in-person and virtual learning models. Read more here.

Wayne Local Schools: Families can choose either in-school or distance learning. Read more here.