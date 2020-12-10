‘A Carillon Christmas’ returns at reduced capacity due to pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The lights are back on at Carillon Historical Park this year for “A Carillon Christmas,” but the event looks a bit different due to COVID-19.

Although some other walk-through light displays in the Miami Valley were canceled this year, organizers of “A Carillon Christmas” felt the event could be held safely, as long as a few changes were made, according to Brady Kress, president and CEO of Dayton History, the organization that runs the park.

Jeff and Megan Bartosik of Beavercreek visited the park Wednesday night to see the lights, bringing along their kids and their masks.

“The kids are stuck inside,” Jeff Bartosik said. “We’re both working from home right now. So it’s nice to get outside and give them a chance to have a little bit of fun in a not normal year.”

Capacity this season has been limited to about 20 to 25 percent compared to previous years, Kress said. Anyone who is not a Dayton History member is required to buy tickets in advance for a specific entry time, he added.

To help ensure social distancing, train rides are not being offered this year, Kress said. Masks are required.

“We wanted to move forward with it,” Kress said. “And we figure as opposed to some of the other places that we’ve seen close, we’re able to space people out more on our 65 acres.”

Dayton History worked with local public health officials to ensure all the proper protocols would be in place, Kress added.

Although this year brings fewer visitors, several who have visited told 2 NEWS they are grateful the lights are back on.

“I think people are staying far enough away from each other, and everybody’s wearing a mask, and it is mostly outdoors,” said David Mills.

“We’re trying to make the best of the situation, trying to make sure that we socially distance but still enjoy the holiday season,” said Megan Bartosik.

“A Carillon Christmas” is open 5 to 9 p.m. every night, except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, through December 30, Kress said.