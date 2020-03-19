9 more residents of Miami Co. care facility considered presumptive positive COVID-19 cases

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Nine additional residents of Koester Pavilion are considered presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Miami County, bringing the total to eleven in the area.

Three additional residents and two staff members are being hospitalized at Upper Valley Medical Center. Tests for those cases are still pending.

Five other staff members are awaiting their test results as well.

Miami County Public Health and the Ohio Department of Health are working with the care facility to identify and inform those who may have come in contact with these confirmed cases.

New details are expected to emerge over the next few days.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon there were 119 confirmed cases in 24 counties, with onset of symptoms ranging from February 7 to March 18. Of those cases there are 43 females and 76 males, ranging in age from 2 to 91.