80 In-N-Out employees test positive for COVID-19 in Colorado; 25 others probable

The In-N-Out Burger near I-225 and Alameda in Aurora.

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — New outbreak data released on Wednesday from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows that 80 employees between two In-N-Out Burger locations in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19.

The two locations:

  • Aurora: 20 positive cases, 16 probable cases
  • Colorado Springs: 60 positive cases, 9 probable

The total cases between the 2 locations is 80 confirmed positives and 25 probable cases.

CDPHE said the outbreak began on Dec. 17 at the Aurora location and on Dec. 6 at the Colorado Springs location. Both locations opened on Nov. 20. The outbreak data is released weekly on Wednesdays.

