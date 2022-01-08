COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In December, more than 50,000 kids in Ohio tested positive for COVID, higher than any other point in the pandemic.

Libby Snow and her family traveled to Toledo over Christmas, but when they got back, they found an unwelcome surprise waiting for them.

“Basically, from December 27th, until they went back to school, we kind of had a domino effect of all of us testing positive,” said Snow.

Snow says her husband and daughters experienced little to no symptoms from COVID, but that her two youngest boys had a far different experience.

“The boys had different symptoms, they had 104-degree fevers, body aches and headaches,” said Snow.

Last month, a record-breaking number of 51,746 Ohio children tested positive for the virus, with over 15,000 of those cases happening in the last week of 2021.

“We’re running about a 100 to 115 positive hits a day, so really almost a tenfold increase just in the last month,” said Dr. Derek McClellan, pediatric medical director at Central Ohio Primary Care.

Dr. McClellan says children who come down with COVID, need to stay at home and quarantine.

However, if you have additional concerns about your child’s health, he advises parents do the following.

“How miserable is that child, how is that child’s breathing, you know are we having concerns that way? And then, what is the trend? You’re always going to feel worse right in the very beginning of illness, but if on day two, day three, day four, you’re starting to feel a little bit better those are all reassuring signs for us,” said Dr. McClellan.

And that’s advice parents like Sara Sell took to heart.

“So, it was about five days that were really rough with high fevers, and then after that he got a little better each day,” said Sell.

Sell says her son Caleb got COVID near the start of school, and while it wasn’t easy on any of them, she says it’s something parents need to be ready for.

“Trust your intuition, but you also have resources available, talk to your pediatrician,” said Sell.

Currently, around 23% of Ohioans under 19 are fully vaccinated, but doctors say those numbers need to increase to protect our children.