5 people in Ohio now under investigation for coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) says five people are now under investigation for possible exposure to COVID-19 Coronavirus.

ODH says there are still no confirmed cases in the state and nine people have tested negative. 255 are now under public health supervision.

Governor DeWine and other Ohio officials will be holding a press conference Saturday to give an update on the status of the state response to the virus.

Coronavirus risk to the general American public remains low, but the CDC encourages all citizens to prepare for the possibility of an outbreak in their communities.