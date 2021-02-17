2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine: What to know about side effects, travel

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network infectious disease specialist Doctor Jeffrey Weinstein says many people receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are experiencing side effects.

“Specifically what we see most is fatigue. Some people get chills, some have fever, headache. Of course, we know there’s always some pain on the arm,” said Weinstein. Weinstein says people have been complaining of symptoms lasting anywhere from 24 to 72 hours at the most, with younger people experiencing symptoms the most.

“If you’re in your 70’s 80’s you’re less likely to have these types of reactions. It’s probably because people who are younger have a more vigorous immune system, and it’s reacting more promptly and thoroughly,” said Weinstein.

Regardless of age, Weinstein says it’s critical for people to get both doses, because it’s most effective in prevention of the virus.

Dayton and Montgomery County Public Health supervisor Dan Suffoletto says the more people we vaccinate, the more people will have total protection. “That’ll help reduce our numbers, reduce the spread, reduce overall sickness. Remember the goal is to get those overall hospital numbers down. They have been going down we wanna keep them down,” said Suffoletto.

Both Weinstein and Suffoletto agree just because people are receiving their two doses of the vaccine, doesn’t mean things can completely go back to normal. “It takes about 14 days after your second dose before you’re fully protected. About 5% of people who got the vaccine could still get infected,” said Weinstein.

Lester Winters became a travel agent for ‘Great Getaway’ last February, a month before the pandemic. Since travel has been off the table for many since the pandemic, Winters hasn’t had much business. “I had families booked for cruises…vacations. They instantly got canceled about a month after the pandemic hit,” said Winters.

Winters says he’s hopeful more people get vaccinated so that business can pick back up. “Everybody’s got to be kind of tired of being cramped up and limited to where they can go. They’re of course nervous with what the outcomes gonna be like…but ya I’m really optimistic,” said Winters.

However, Weinstein says certain types of travel are more riskier than others. “If you’re going to visit family and they’ve been vaccinated and you’ve been vaccinated then you’re relatively safe. If you’re going on spring break and going out at night to the bars that’s going to be riskier for sure,” said Weinstein.