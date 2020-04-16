272 inmates test positive for coronavirus in Ohio prison system

State officials reported Thursday that over 1,000 inmates in Ohio-run prisons have been tested for coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – State officials reported Thursday that over 1,000 inmates in Ohio-run prisons have been tested for COVID-19.

Of the 1,157 tested, 272 are positive, 744 are pending and 140 came back negative, according to numbers released from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODP).

Locally, Trumbull Correctional Institution is reporting 0 positive cases and 0 isolations at this time. Coronavirus numbers impacting other institutions include the following: (Source ODP)

Allen Oakwood Correctional Institution – 0 positive, 1 in isolation

Belmont Correctional Institution – 0 positive, 1 in isolation

Chillicothe Correctional Institution – 0 positive, 1in isolation

Corrections Reception Center – 29 positive, 29 in isolation, 4 staff infected

Dayton Correctional Institution – 1 positive, 3 in isolation, 1 staff infected

Franklin Medical Center – 13 positive, 40 in isolation, 15 staff infected

Grafton Correctional Institution – 0 positive, 1 in isolation

Lake Erie Correctional Institution – 0 positive, 0 in isolation

Lebanon Correctional Institution – 0 positive, 0 in isolation, 2 staff infected

London Correctional Institution – 0 positive, 1 in isolation

Lorain Correctional Institution – 0 positive, 0 in isolation, 1 staff infected

Madison Correctional Institution – 0 positive, 0 in isolation, 1 staff infected

Mansfield Correctional Institution – 0 positive, 3 in isolation

Marion Correctional Institution – 92 positive, 92 in isolation, 87 staff infected, 1 staff death, 6 staff recovered

North Central Correctional Complex – 0 positive, 1 in isolation

Noble Correctional Institution – 0 positive, 1 in isolation

Northeast Reintegration Center – 0 positive, 0 in isolation, 1 staff member infected

Ohio Reformatory for Women – 0 positive, 0 in isolation

Ohio State Penitentiary – 0 positive, 0 in isolation, 1 staff member infected

Pickaway Correctional Institution – 132 positive, 152 in isolation, 39 staff members infected, 3 inmate deaths

Richland Correctional Institution – 0 positive, 0 in isolation

Ross Correctional Institution – 0 positive, 0 in isolation

Southeastern Correctional Institution – 1 positive, 0 in isolation

Southern Ohio Correctional Facility – 0 positive, 1 in isolation

Toledo Correctional Institution – 2 positive, 2 in isolation, 4 staff members infected

Trumbull Correctional – 0 positive, 0 in isolation

Warren Correctional Institution – 0 positive, 0 in isolation, 1 staff member infected

Health officials say inmates are monitored daily and their temperature is taken along with a check for symptoms, according to prison health officials. Some of the prisons also have prisoners or units in quarantine.

Mass testing began to take place at Ohio prisons on April 11, prison officials confirmed in their report.

The numbers included in this report include those that were reported to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and may not include cases that were not yet reported to the department.