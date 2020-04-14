25th Dayton Heart Ball moves online

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The American Heart Association (AHA) is moving its iconic Dayton Heart Ball online.

The AHA said in a press release this will be the 25th Dayton Heart Ball and it’s set to take place on Saturday, April 25 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will also be a silent auction starting on Saturday, April 18, and ending on Friday, April 24. Everyone who participates will help support the AHA by bidding on experiences, treats and gifts.

To register for the online silent auction click here.

For information or to register for the 2020 Dayton Virtual Heart Ball on April 25, log on to Zoom or visit www.daytonheartball.heart.org.

For questions email jeri.ward@heart.org or call 937-401-4866.