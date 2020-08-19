21 Lebanon students quarantined after 1 tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus




Lebanon High School

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) — Lebanon City Schools said Tuesday that a single student tested positive for COVID-19, forcing 21 additional students to quarantine as a safety measure.

Monday was Lebanon’s first day back.

The district stressed in a Facebook post that parents need to assess their children every day for possible symptoms of coronavirus, adding that “this only works if people err on the side of caution.”

Another post from Wednesday urges parents to ask their children the following questions:

  • Do you have a temperature above 100°F?
  • Do you have a loss of smell or taste?
  • Do you have a headache?
  • Do you have a sore throat?
  • Do you have a persistent cough?
  • Do you have difficulty breathing?
  • Do you have digestive issues?
  • Are you waiting for a COVID-19 test result?
  • Have you been recently exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19?

The districts asks that any student who answers “yes” to any of these questions be kept at home.

