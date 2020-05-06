2020 National Day of Prayer takes on new significance in pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The annual National Day of Prayer is happening this Thursday, even though people can’t meet in large groups in person, organizers say prayers in the pandemic are more relevant than ever.

This is what you’d normally expect to see on the National Day of Pray, large groups of people gathering to pause and reflect. In 2020 that’s not possible in the pandemic with limits on how many people can gather in public spaces. But for organizers with the national day of prayer, this presents a new opportunity to reach out to more people.

“More people can attend, more people can listen, even if they can’t zoom in they can just put their earplugs in and listen,” said National Day of Prayer Alabama Task Force Coordinator Shree Shaw Lovett. This year’s theme is praying for God’s glory across the earth.

“That’s all in the nature of God, His kindness, His forgiveness so that’s what we’ll be doing this year,” said Lovett. Organizers also say there’s a value to just taking time out of your day to meditate, reflect and pray–it helps reduce anxiety in what has been a stressful time.

“It keeps anxiety down, it keeps you calm and sober and totally trusting in the Lord and just believing that He sees He’s in control and we look to the hills for our help and we know our help comes from the Lord,” said Lovett. This year’s day of prayer starts just after midnight but it can be anytime you want to pause and pray for the pandemic to end and or something good to come from it. You can follow the National Day of Prayer Task Force for the state of Alabama here.

