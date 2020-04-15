2 Dayton hotels have mass layoffs due to COVID-19 pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Crowne Plaza Dayton and the Marriott at the University of Dayton have both issued notices to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services (JFS) notifying it of mass layoffs, according to emails obtained by 2 NEWS.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) requires businesses with 100 or more employees to notify JFS in the event it is letting more than 50 employees go.

The Crowne Plaza Dayton said that 130 employees would be affected by this, having issued the notices on March 16. The Marriott at the University of Dayton, having issued its notices on March 20, said that 160 employees would be affected.

Both hotels said in reports to JFS that the layoffs are temporary and that workers will be called back when the pandemic subsides. At this time the hotels are unsure of when that might be.