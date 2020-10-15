13 new red counties, record number of new reported cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — As of Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine said Ohio has 29 red counties putting 65% of the states population in a “Level 3 Public Emergency.”

“We have 13 new red counties today. Our local health department officials have told us this week that our schools are doing a good job. But what they are seeing is spread from social gatherings,” DeWine said.

Nearby counties that were added to the list include:

Greene County

Clark County

Warren County

Butler, Mercer and Montgomery County were already in the red prior to Thursday.

The governor is urging Ohioans to be mask complaint. A message he has been stressing for several weeks following a slow rise in cases that led to Thursday’s record breaking 2,178 positive cases.

“Our health commissioners tell us they are seeing less and less mask compliance when people are out and that people aren’t wearing masks when they are with friends and family,” DeWine said.

Ohio’s previous record number of positive cases was 2,172 in April during the height of the pandemic.