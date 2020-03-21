Closings
There are currently 133 active closings. Click for more details.

12 presumptive positive COVID-19 cases at Miami County nursing facility

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
Koester Pavilion

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – 12 individuals associated with Koester Pavilion and Upper Valley Medical Center have now tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a release from Miami County Public Health, 42 people associated with the facility are showing symptoms and have been tested. Of those, 16 are residents, 24 are staff, and two are visitors.

Five of those individuals still remain hospitalized.

In the release, public health says a second resident of the facility has died. The residents’ coronavirus test results are still pending and therefore cannot yet be confirmed as a death related to COVID-19.

As of Saturday, there are 274 confirmed cases in Ohio. The state has now recorded three deaths, residents of Cuyahoga, Erie, and Lucas counties.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS