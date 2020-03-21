12 presumptive positive COVID-19 cases at Miami County nursing facility

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – 12 individuals associated with Koester Pavilion and Upper Valley Medical Center have now tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a release from Miami County Public Health, 42 people associated with the facility are showing symptoms and have been tested. Of those, 16 are residents, 24 are staff, and two are visitors.

Five of those individuals still remain hospitalized.

In the release, public health says a second resident of the facility has died. The residents’ coronavirus test results are still pending and therefore cannot yet be confirmed as a death related to COVID-19.

As of Saturday, there are 274 confirmed cases in Ohio. The state has now recorded three deaths, residents of Cuyahoga, Erie, and Lucas counties.