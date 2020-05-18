Closings
11 local hotels donate 25,000 face masks to community

Coronavirus

Picture provided by Evolv Hotels


DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Owners of 11 local hotels, including Evolv Hotels, The Witness Group and Scarlet & Gray Hospitality have come together to donate 25,000 face masks to the local community.

Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County officials helped identify areas of critical need, and distribution has included various healthcare facilities, first responders, senior centers, homeless shelters and food banks.

The Witness Group used this program to help family members of its team members that work at healthcare facilities across the state including several facilities within the Dayton area. In addition to face masks, Evolv Hotels and The Witness Group have also donated food items, toiletries and rooms to those in need and their own furloughed associates.

