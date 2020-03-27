103 & counting: Coronavirus can’t stop the party

Live Now
(WTHR)  Members of the Brake family gathered outside an Indianapolis nursing home Wednesday morning to wish Agnes Brake or “Nanny,” a happy birthday. The great-great grandmother turned 103.

“It’s just a birthday like no other one we’ve ever had,” her son Dennis said.

Because of the coronavirus, guests are not allowed inside in the building. But that didn’t stop Nanny’s party.

Dennis and other family stood on the outside porch looking through the window at Nanny, wearing her birthday crown and sash with a beaming smile.

With staff at her side, several wearing birthday glasses, Nanny talked to family members using an iPad.

