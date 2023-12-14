DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) recently shared a public health update about mental health challenges during the holiday season.

According to a 2014 survey conducted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 64% of individuals living with a mental illness reported a worsening of conditions during the holidays.

In a video on social media, Dr. Greta Mayer, CEO of the Mental Health and Recovery Board of Clark, Greene and Madison counties joined Health Commissioner Charles Patterson to discuss the unique behavioral health challenges that may arise this time of year, how to address them.

The CCCHD advises these steps to manage mental health well-being and find support:

Acknowledge and accept your emotions; it’s okay to feel negatively during the holidays

Have a coping plan in place for difficult times; reach out to friends, go for a walk, or engage in relaxing and joyful activities

Lend support to those around you with acts of kindness, empathy, and understanding

Bring awareness to changes in mood; are these seasonal fluctuations or a more serious mental health concern to address?

Avoid turning to drugs and alcohol to cope, which can worsen mental health symptoms

If you or someone you know is struggling, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Line is available for assistance. Call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org for a safe, confidential chat.