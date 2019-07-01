CDC issues warning on fecal parasite found in pools

UNDATED (CNN) – Before you head to the pool, listen up, because there could be something in the water that could literally turn your stomach.

Cryptosporidium, or ‘crpyto’ for short, is a parasite that is spread by feces and can be found in pools, lakes, and cattle.

The Centers for Disease Control says it has seen an uptick of cases, nearly a 13 percent increase every year between 2009 and 2017, according to a new report.

The CDC also said it can cause “profuse, water diarrhea” for as long as three weeks.

Those who are more vulnerable are kids, pregnant women, or anyone who has a compromised immune system.

Ways to avoid getting crypto include showering after going in a pool and not allowing anyone who’s had diarrhea recently to get in a pool.

