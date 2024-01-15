Video from previous coverage on overdoses in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Preliminary data from 2023 shows accidental overdose deaths declined in Montgomery County last year.

This data shows 297 accidental overdose deaths in 2023, down 6% from 2022 and nearly 48% drop since 2017. That year, a high of 566 accidental overdose deaths were reported.

“How we’ve gotten it down almost half as much, I think is a huge accomplishment, and it’s not just an accomplishment for Public Health or (the Montgomery County Community Overdose Action Team). This is really a collaborative work between so many entities in this county that have put this as a priority,” said Dawn Schwartz, Community Overdose Action Team project manager.

According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, there was an uptick of accidental overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, there were 323 deaths, followed by 337 in 2021 and 316 in 2022.

The preliminary numbers for last year show accidental overdose deaths continuing to decline and return to pre-pandemic figures of 291 overdose deaths in 2018 and 288 in 2019.

“We are encouraged by the outstanding work of the Community Overdose Action Team in our community and are thankful for all the lives that have been saved,” said Jennifer Wentzel, health commissioner at Public Health, Dayton and Montgomery County.

The goal is that overdose deaths will continue to go down, and what’s important now, Schwartz said, is that substance use disorder is being recognized as a medical issue.