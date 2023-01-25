DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The mobile mammography vehicle is here to help women looking to get screened early for breast cancer.

Premier Health will be hosting local events in Butler, Darke, Montgomery and Warren counties in the month of February. Atrium Medical Center in Middletown owns and operates the mobile screening bus.

Breast cancer prevention events are being held throughout the year, but in February, the bus will be at several locations:

Butler County

Monday, Feb. 13 Liberty Family Center – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 27 Monroe Medical Center – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Darke County

Monday, Feb. 20 Stillwater Family Care – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Montgomery County

Friday, Feb. 10 Charles Drew Health Center – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17 Patterson Park Health Center – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Warren County

If you are interested and would like to schedule a mammogram at the mobile bus or a location near you, call 1 (855) 887-7364. To schedule a mammogram screening at an imaging center near you, click here.