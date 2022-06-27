SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mercy Health Mobile Mammogram is making its last stops for Professional Wellness Month this week, bringing a life-saving test to locations convenient for people across several counties.

While the tests are not free, the release said they are covered by most health insurance plans. No-cost screenings are also available to those who qualify.

According to the Mercy Health Website, the Mobile Mammography Coach will be at three locations during the last week of June.

On Monday, June 27, the coach will offer mammograms from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Clark County Public Library in Enon. It can be found at 209 East Main Street.

The next day, June 28, the machine will be at the Walgreens in Springfield at 2609 E. Main Street. This event will run from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

On Wednesday, June 29, the screening will make its final June stop at Mercy Health – Dayton Springfield Emergency Center at 180 Springfield Road in Fairborn. The coach will be there from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

To register for an appointment at any of these locations, click here, or call 937-523-9332. Walk-in screenings are available, but not guaranteed, the release said. Each appointment takes approximately 15 minutes.

If you cannot make any of the above events, Mercy Health does offer mammograms at several locations in Clark and Champaign Counties. According to a release, you can schedule a mammogram at any of the following locations:

Mercy Health Springfield Imaging & Lab Center: 1343 N. Fountain Blvd, Springfield

Mercy Health Urbana Hospital: 904 Scioto St., Urbana

Mercy Health Dayton-Springfield Emergency Center: 1840 Springfield Rd., Fairborn *Mobile Coach is at this location on select Wednesdays

