GALLERY: 2 NEWS Founder’s Day of Caring at The Dayton Area Foodbank

The suicide rate in the United States has risen 33 percent since 1999, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics.

Among people from 15-years-old to 64-years-old, the rate rose from 11 per 100,000 people in 1999 to 14 per 100,000 people in 2017, the highest level since World War II.