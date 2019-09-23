Miami Valley firm wants to ease parents’ concerns

When it comes to your child, do you have speech concerns? Fine Motor or Sensory concerns? Are they a Picky Eater? Want to see if they are meeting developmental milestones?

Parents can find out if their child is on track using this free tool. ABC Pediatric Therapy Network has a free online screening tool for children ages 1-6 years old.

Parents can share the results with their child’s school, doctor or reach out for ABC Pediatric Therapy for more information on how they can help.

Click/Tap here to use the free online screening tool

