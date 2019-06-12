Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — WDTN and 2 News now produce audio newscasts and Storm Team 2 weather forecasts tailored specifically to your Alexa-enabled devices, in including the Echo, Echo Dot, Tap, Fire TV and more.

It’s easy to add WDTN News to your flash briefing list by searching for “WDTN” in the Skills section of the Alexa app. You can also click/tap here for a direct link.

Here’s How:

Open the Alexa App, on iOS or

Select “Skills” from the dropdown menu and search for “WDTN”.

Tap on “WDTN News” in the search results and choose “Enable Skill” to add your 2 News and Storm Team 2 forecast to your flash briefing.

Once the skill is added to your flash briefing, just say “Alexa, what’s my flash briefing?” or “Alexa, what’s in the news?”

You can also customize the order of your flash briefing to set it to bring you your local news and weather forecast first!

2 News and Storm Team 2 updates the news and forecast throughout the day with the latest weather information for the Miami Valley.