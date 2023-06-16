** The video in the player above is from the 2022 Founders Day of Caring **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN/WBDT) — WDTN-TV and WBDT-TV will join the rest of Nexstar Media Group Inc. today for the 27th annual Founder’s Day of Caring.

The day, held to celebrate the June 17, 1996, founding of Nexstar, is a chance for employees across the country to help serve their community by spending eight hours volunteering with charities.

This year, the 2 NEWS and Living Dayton Day of Caring committee voted for Habitat for Humanity to be our beneficiary. WDTN and Dayton’s The CW members will be spending their day pitching in not only at two home builds in Kettering but also at Habitat’s ReStore retail location.

Olive, one of the Habitat homeowners, fled Rwanda with her son Oliver, landing in Dayton in 2015. She worked in a factory and home healthcare before attending Clark State College, paving her way to her current career as a medical lab technician.

She and Oliver, a University of Dayton student, want to leave their current apartment complex due to the rampant crime that threatens not only their own quality of life but also that of Olis, Olive’s 3-year-old son. She’s volunteered at the ReStore as well as on numerous build sites, and is looking forward to having someplace quiet where she can sit in the morning and have her coffee.

Kasandra, the other new homeowner, is a second-generation Habitat’er, having spent more than 20 years in a Habitat home built for her mom. Seeing how owning a home changed her mom’s life formed Kasandra’s dreams early, but those dreams ran up against reality for the preschool teacher who is also the single mother of a 12-year-old daughter, Aa’sjayla.

She reached out to Habitat in 2021 and was soon accepted into the program. She has been volunteering at the ReStore since February 2022 and taking homeownership classes in preparation for the big build. An “outdoor girl” at heart, Kasandra is looking forward to carrying her mom’s hospitality forward by hosting gatherings around a BBQ.

Follow our journey by using #NexstarNation and #NexstarCares on social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.