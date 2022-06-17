DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN/WBDT) — WDTN-TV and WBDT-TV will join the rest of Nexstar Media Group‘s 200 stations on Friday, June 17 for the 26th annual Founder’s Day of Caring.

Founder’s Day of Caring is an opportunity for Nexstar Media Group employees across the country to help serve their community. This year, 2 NEWS and Living Dayton team members will be spending their day volunteering at three locations around the Dayton area.

One of the stops we will be at is the incredibly beautiful Cox Arboretum. Apart of the Five Rivers Metroparks organization, the 189-acre park located in Dayton features nature trails, woodland areas, multiple gardens, and education centers for the community to enjoy.

Our crews will be helping with landscaping and gardening around the incredibly beautiful park.

“A large group coming in and clearing an entire area of weeds or clearing or planting a whole bunch of trees, you get a lot done,” Cox Arboretum Volunteer Coordinator Allison Zimmerman said. “But from the group’s perspective, you see that immediate difference that you made? And you feel it, you feel (you’ve) made a difference today.”

The Ronald McDonald House in Dayton is a nonprofit family and children’s charity dedicated to supporting families with sick children in their time of need.

Our staff will be making and freezing meals for families staying at RMDH.

“WDTN has been a wonderful partner with RMHC Dayton,” Ronald McDonald House Development Director Tammy Sherick said. “We have experienced your service in ways with our meals providing home cooked meals for our families, which has been a blessing.”

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is a no-kill organization that has been serving the animals and people of the Miami Valley since 1902.

Our team members will be cleaning outdoor and indoor kennels, bathing and walking dogs, laundry, socializing with cats, filling Kong toys with peanut butter, and anything else we can do to help the residents of this great organization.

“We couldn’t do it without the community,” President and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton Brian Weltge said. “And I think the community also would be hard pressed to investigate all these things on their own. So we’re, we’re excited to be in a partnership with our community.”

WDTN and Dayton’s CW employees from all areas of the station will spend eight hours doing their part in helping individuals and the community on this Founder’s Day of Caring.

