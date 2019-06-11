View all our Color the Weather winners!

Here’s how your child’s drawing could be featured on News 5 and WKRG.com. Be sure to download a color sheet on Greer’s Website Here:

1. Draw a picture of the weather. It can be rainy, sunny, cloudy, or windy. You can be at

the beach, with family, at the bus stop, school or home. Be creative!

2. On the back of your photo include: your first & last name, your age, and where you are

from (school or town).

3. Send your photo (or, teachers, send a packet of photos from your class) to:



WKRG News 5

c/o Color the Weather

555 Broadcast Drive

Mobile, AL 36606

or e-mail them to ColorTheWeather@WKRG.com

4. Watch WKRG News 5 each weekday morning at 6:00am starting on 4/9/18 to see if your

photo is featured during Color the Weather.