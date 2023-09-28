If you want to donate to WDTN’s 40th annual Coats for Kids drive this year but haven’t been able to go to a store, buy a coat and then take it to one of the blue drop-off barrels, Walmart has your back.

This Friday through Sunday (Sept. 29-Oct. 1) and again next weekend (Oct. 6-8), you can visit one of six area Walmart stores that will have drop-off barrels at the front. Purchase a coat or winter accessory such as gloves while doing your weekend shopping and then drop it off without even having to take it out to your car.

If you have a gently-used coat you want to donate, you can also bring it in with you and drop it off before you start doing your shopping.

If you’re unable to make it to either of these two weekends, you can still donate online until the campaign’s end on Oct. 13. Every $20 donation received equals a new coat for a child in need.

Of course, you can also still drop off your new or gently worn Coats for Kids donation at the barrels at these LCNB National Bank locations:

9605 Dayton-Lebanon Pike, Centerville

2705 Far Hills Ave., Dayton

522 South Commerce St., Lewisburg

9 N. Main St., Waynesville

525 W. Central Ave., Springboro

225 W. Upper Lewisburg Salem Road, Brookville

110 West Main St., Eaton

1697 North Barron St., Eaton

30 W Park Place, Oxford

4441 Marie Dr., Middletown

Once the drive ends on Oct. 13, Rush Transportation will collect all the donated coats and accessories and get them to Cintas, which will then clean them and prepare them to be distributed to the kids on Nov. 3

Walmart’s participation in the drives this weekend and next comes on the heels of the retailer donating $10,000 to Catholic Social Services for the campaign.