WDTN and Dayton’s CW are proud to be kicking off the 35th annual Coats for Kids campaign on Thursday, September 13. Corporate sponsors for the campaign include LCNB National Bank, Handyman Ace Hardware and Catholic Social Services. In-kind partners include Cintas Corporation and RUSH Transportation and Logistics.
Since the inception of the campaign, Coats for Kids has collected and distributed nearly 500,000 coats and other winter accessories to less fortunate children and adults throughout the Miami Valley.
“No person should go a day without a coat to keep them warm for the cold winter ahead,” said Joe Abouzeid, Vice President and General Manager of WDTN & Dayton’s CW. “We’re proud to work with our sponsors and partners to do whatever we can to help. The success of this campaign is due to the great people of Dayton who’ve donated coats over the years.”
The campaign, scheduled to run from September 13 through October 19, will once again ask residents of the Dayton region to take any new or washable coat that they or their children may have outgrown to any sponsor location and place them in the Coats for Kids collection barrel. The Cintas Corporation will then launder the coats and RUSH Transportation and Logistics will transport the coats, both at no charge and then WDTN and Dayton’s CW will distribute the coats to children in need of assistance.
Distribution of the coats will take place Friday, November 2 at Catholic Social Services.
|City
|Location
|Address
|Brookville
|LCNB National Bank
|225 W. Upper Lewisburg Salem Rd., Brookville, OH
|Centerville
|Handyman Ace Hardware
|7845 Clyo Rd., Centerville, OH
|Centerville
|LCNB National Bank
|9605 Dayton-Lebanon Pike, Centerville, OH
|Dayton
|Handyman Ace Hardware
|1229 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH
|Dayton
|Handyman Ace Hardware
|4249 N. Main St., Dayton, OH
|Dayton
|LCNB National Bank
|2705 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH
|Dayton
|Rush Transportation & Logistics
|2619 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH
|Eaton
|LCNB National Bank
|110 West Main St., Eaton, OH
|Eaton
|LCNB National Bank
|1697 North Barron St., Eaton, OH
|Fairborn
|Handyman Ace Hardware
|122 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, OH
|Franklin
|LCNB National Bank
|3878 St. Rt. 122, Franklin, OH
|Kettering
|Handyman Ace Hardware
|1950 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH
|Lewisburg
|LCNB National Bank
|522 South Commerce St., Lewisburg, OH
|Miamisburg
|Handyman Ace Hardware
|1240 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg, OH
|New Carlisle
|Handyman Ace Hardware
|3300 S. Dayton Lakeview Rd., New Carlisle, OH
|Springboro
|LCNB National Bank
|525 W. Central Ave., Springboro, OH
|Springfield
|Handyman Ace Hardware
|508 S. Burnett Rd., Springfield, OH
|Waynesville
|LCNB National Bank
|9 N. Main St., Waynesville, OH
|West Alexandria
|LCNB National Bank
|55 East Dayton St., West Alexandria, OH
|Xenia
|Handyman Ace Hardware
|165 S. Orange St., Xenia, OH