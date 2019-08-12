What you need to know before adopting a second pet

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – This Saturday, 2 NEWS is partnering with four organizations offering discounts in hopes you’ll help “Clear the Shelters” and adopt an animal. For those considering adding a second pet to their household, there are some things you need to know.

When Kerri Schneider decided to open her home to a furry friend, it was love at first sight when she met Kimbo at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton in 2013.

“I went to meet him and asked him if he wanted to go home and he jumped on my lap,” Schneider says. “That was kind of it.”

Now engaged to her future husband, Brandon Lora, the couple took a leap of faith earlier this year and adopted a second dog from the same shelter, Herman.

“We definitely wanted to get a second dog and felt nervous because you don’t know how they’re going to interact and things like that,” Lora said.

Brian Weltge, President and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, says many families in the Miami Valley have chosen to expand their furry families.

“When you have just one pet and you are off to work or doing things, the pet is all alone at home so it’s nice having two pets,” Weltge said.

For anyone on the fence, the shelter allows families to take animals home overnight to see how they react in your environment.

The biggest piece of advice the Humane Society of Greater Dayton has to offer is to be prepared.

