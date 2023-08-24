DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — At the Humane Society of Greater Dayton you can find just about any kind of pet you could want.

If you’re looking for a dog, cat, rabbit, hamster or even a hairless guinea pig… they have you covered.

The mission is to save lives, one pet at a time. Each year, Clear the Shelters helps them do just that.

“We are so excited for people to come out and see if there’s a good pet — a good fit for a furry family member for their home,” said Brian Weltge, president and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

So many of us want to help out homeless pets, but we may not always be in a place to adopt. Luckily, adoption isn’t the only way you can help.

If you’re not ready to bring home a new family member permanently, you can save lives by fostering: opening your home for anywhere from a few weeks to a few days.

“It’s a very short-term commitment,” Weltge said. “But we just require that people give a lot of love and attention to the animals they take into their family.”

By doing so, you may just save a life by getting a homeless animal off the streets or out of a high-kill shelter and into safety at the Humane Society.

“As soon as people adopt animals or take a foster into their home it opens a space for other animals to come in,” Weltge said. “So that’s really a great thing for people to think about.”

So whether you’re looking for a forever friend, or to bridge the gap for a pet in need, the Humane Society can help you figure out the best fit for your family.

“We’re matchmakers,” Weltge said. “We have to make sure that a good match occurs.”

The Clear the Shelters “Name your Price” promotion with run through Saturday. You can check out their adoptable pets online by clicking here.