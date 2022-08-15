WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — With this years Clear The Shelters event just weeks away, SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center are preparing to find families for dozens of cats and dogs.

“I think the goal is to send as many animals home as we can,” SICSA Director of Adoptions and Alternative Services Jessie Sullivan said.”

Sullivan said the Washington Township location of SICSA typically stays full year round, but some seasons are better than others.

Clear The Shelters is an annual, nationwide pet adoption and shelter donation campaign that is spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal.

SICSA will hold an in person event on Saturday, August 27, for people to make an appointment to find their new furry family member.

WDTN-TV set up a web camera at the Washington Township location to help show the community these furry friends need a home full of love. Click here to view.